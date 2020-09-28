Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 33.1 million people worldwide and killed nearly 1 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

As the global death toll from the virus approaches 1 million people, the WHO said Friday that it's "not impossible" that number could double if countries don't uniformly work to suppress the virus' spread.

"It's certainly unimaginable, but it's not impossible, because if we look at losing 1 million people in nine months and then we just look at the realities of getting vaccines out there in the next nine months, it's a big task for everyone involved," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said in regard to whether the coronavirus death toll could rise to 2 million people.

