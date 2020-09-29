Coca-Cola partners with Molson Coors for U.S. launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

To bring its Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to the United States next year, Coca-Cola is partnering with Molson Coors Beverage.

The launch of the hard seltzer will be Coke's first foray into alcoholic beverages in its home market for the first time since it sold its Wine Spectrum business in 1983. The Miller Lite brewer, on the other hand, already counts two hard seltzer brands in its portfolio, including Coors Seltzer. Molson Coors has been trying to move beyond beer as consumption has fallen and even dropped "Brewing" from its name at the start of the year.

Hard seltzer's popularity has surged in recent years, thanks to market leader White Claw, which is owned by Mike's Hard Lemonade brewer Mark Anthony Brands. In 2019, hard seltzer's volume more than tripled, helping reverse the trend of declining global alcohol consumption, according to IWSR.

Molson Coors will handle marketing, sales and distribution of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S. The U.S. launch of the product will prioritize the markets where the brand is best known. The sparkling mineral water is a cult favorite among Texans, but Coke has been expanding its distribution since its acquisition in 2017.

The drink will be sold in a 12-pack of its four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango. A third party will initially handle the production and packaging of the product.