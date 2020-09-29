Congress may cap Medicare Part B premium spike for 2021

Congress may be poised to head off a potential premium spike for some Medicare beneficiaries.

As part of a short-term government funding bill passed by the House last week and expected to be considered by the Senate on Wednesday, any increase in Medicare Part B premiums for 2021 would be capped.

While it's still uncertain what the standard premium would be for 2021 — it is based on an actuarial formula and typically revealed in early November for the next year — estimates have proved tricky this year due to economic upheaval from the coronavirus pandemic.

"One thing that's really hard about this year is that there's been increased costs from treating Covid, but decreased cost from people delaying care or avoiding being in hospitals or doctors offices," said Casey Schwarz, senior counsel for education and federal policy at the Medicare Rights Center.

"Normally, we'd pretty much know by this time what the premium will be," Schwarz said.

Although the Senate could seek changes to the House-approved funding bill — which keeps the government going through Dec. 11 — the measure passed with bipartisan support in the House. Additionally, Senate Republicans had included a provision to mitigate a possible Part B premium spike in their most recent stimulus bill, proposed in July.

If the House provision makes it into the final funding bill, any increase to the Part B premium would be capped at 25% of what it otherwise would be for 2021.