Here are the highlights from the vicious first debate between Trump and Biden

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. Getty Images

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night had their first chance to challenge each other face to face. They did – a lot. Hardly a minute went by in the hour-and-a-half debate without one of the candidates angrily interrupting the other, whether on the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court, the economy or anything else, including each other's families. "Will you shut up, man?" Biden told Trump at one point. "You're the worst president America has ever had," he said later. "China ate your lunch," Trump shot back at Biden during questions on the economy. Even the moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, couldn't always stay above the fray. "I hate to raise my voice, but why shouldn't I be different than the two of you?" the exasperated host said at one point. Here are the highlights:

Attacks from the outset

The first question was about the Supreme Court, where Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "We won the election," Trump began. "Elections have consequences." Biden responded that "the American people have a right to have a say," and that "we should wait" until after the presidential election to select another justice. But Trump jumped in before the former vice president had finished his answer. The two candidates started sparring, first over Barrett's record but quickly moving on to other territory. Wallace jumped in after a few exchanges, and himself began to bicker with Trump. "Please let the vice president talk," Wallace admonished Trump at one point. Trump and Biden continued to interrupt each other. "Would you shut up, man?" Biden snapped at Trump. As Wallace moved onto the coronavirus, Biden said with a laugh: "That was really a productive segment."

Trump spars with the moderator: 'I guess I'm debating you'

As Wallace asked the second question of the night, Trump jumped in to push back on the "Fox News Sunday" anchor. Wallace began asking about health care, and Trump interrupted Wallace to dispute his line of questioning about having not introduced a comprehensive plan to replace the Affordable Care Act implemented by former President Barack Obama. Wallace continued to try to get through his question, asking Trump to let him finish. After a few moments of cross-talk, Trump said, "I guess I'm debating you, not him," referring to Biden. Wallace repeatedly asked Trump and Biden to maintain order throughout the debate -- though he acknowledged that he had to admonish Trump more. "Your campaign agreed that both sides would get two-minute answers," Wallace told Trump late in the debate.

Biden: Trump didn't take Covid-19 seriously until it hit stocks

Biden swiped at Trump over the president's early handling of the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that the administration only started to inform the public of the disease's severity when it hit the stock market. "Do you believe for a moment what he's telling you in light of all the lies he's told you about the whole issue relating to Covid?" Biden asked. "He still hasn't even acknowledged that he knew this was happening — knew how dangerous it would be back in February — and he didn't even tell you." "He panicked, or just looked at the stock market, one of the two," Biden added. "Because guess what? A lot of people died and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter or a lot quicker."

Biden and Trump battle over the economy

Both candidates took turns trumpeting their qualifications to navigate the U.S. economy through the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump highlighted his business-friendly tax cuts and stock-market gains while Biden noted significant job creation while he was vice president in the Obama administration. Trump: "When the stock market goes up, that means jobs. It also means 401(k)s." Trump at Biden: "If you got in ... if you ever became president with your ideas — you want to terminate my taxes [tax cuts], I'll tell you what. You'll lose half of the companies that have poured in here. ... They'll leave." Biden: "We were able to have an economic recovery that created the jobs you're talking about. We handed him a booming economy. He blew it." He continued: "Even before Covid, manufacturing went in the hole. Manufacturing went in the hole." "I'm the guy that brought back the automobile industry. I was asked to bring back Chrysler and General Motors. We brought them back right here in the state of Ohio and Michigan. He blew it."

Trump and Biden spar over their adult children

