GM extends talks on $2 billion deal with Nikola after fraud, sexual assault allegations surface against Trevor Milton

General Motors and Nikola are not expected to finalize a $2 billion deal scheduled to close before Wednesday after allegations of fraud and sexual abuse surfaced against the embattled start-up's founder and former executive chairman, Trevor Milton, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.

Executives at both companies are expected to extend the talks, the people said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations aren't public.

The deal was initially viewed as a no-lose situation for GM. The partnership would give the Detroit automaker an 11% stake in the red-hot company for supplying Nikola battery and fuel cell technologies as well as producing its Nikola Badger pickup.

Shares of Nikola closed Tuesday down 7.4% to $17.88 – the stock's lowest closing since the company went public on June 4. Nikola's shares rose by more than 4% in after-hours trading. GM shares closed down 2.4% to $28.74.

The deal was hailed by Wall Street and sent shares of Nikola up as much as 53% on the day of the announcement, which Milton called a "'partnership made in heaven." GM CEO Mary Barra described it as a "win-win." But the celebration quickly soured.

Two days after the announcement, short seller Hindenburg Research released a damning report accusing Milton of making false statements about the company's technology to attract investors and partnerships with other automakers. It characterized Nikola as an "intricate fraud built on dozens of lies" by Milton, who dismissed many of the claims before resigning on Sept. 21.