How Amazon managed the coronavirus crisis and came out stronger

The coronavirus pandemic has not only killed more than 1 million people around the world. It's also devastated the global economy, brought industries to a complete standstill, spurred mass layoffs and, in the case of retail, accelerated the slow-moving demise of already ailing department store chains.

Amazon is one of the few exceptions.

The e-commerce giant, with its seemingly endless selection and drive to deliver convenience and low prices, became the default retailer and an essential service for many consumers at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

Facing store closures and empty shelves, shoppers turned to Amazon first for products to protect them from Covid-19, like hand sanitizer, face masks and disinfectants. They stocked up on household products and groceries, then, as the crisis wore on, ordered office supplies and fitness gear to adjust to staying indoors. Between February and March, toilet paper sales jumped 186% on Amazon from a year ago, while cough and cold medicine sales surged 862% year over year, according to e-commerce services provider CommerceIQ.

The flood of online orders propelled Amazon to record sales during the second quarter. It then spent billions on coronavirus-related investments like safety gear for workers and its internal testing initiative, called Project Ultraviolet.

While the U.S. navigated widespread unemployment and economic turmoil, Amazon kept hiring. The company brought on more than 175,000 new warehouse and delivery workers between March and mid-April to be able to fulfill customer orders. Amazon added 36,400 people in the three months ended June 30, bringing its head count to 876,800, an increase of 34% year over year.

Amazon's pandemic-fueled growth isn't expected to slow down soon, especially as it prepares for the back-to-back shopping rush of Prime Day in October and the holidays after that. In fact, Amazon is expected to exceed $100 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time ever in the fourth quarter, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. That would make it one of the very few American companies ever to cross that threshold, alongside Walmart and Exxon.