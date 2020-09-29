Human rights campaigners urge action over ‘widespread xenophobic violence’ in South Africa

A police officer is seen during as looting and violence erupts on September 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Shops in and around various parts of Johannesburg, were looted and set alight. Most of these establishments are owned by foreign nationals.

LONDON — A year and a half since the South African government adopted an action plan to combat xenophobia, African and Asian foreigners in the country are still suffering routine harassment and abuse, according to Human Rights Watch.

In a 64-page report published earlier this month which contained video footage and witness testimony, the organization claimed that in the year since the implementation of the plan, the government has done "very little to ensure that attacks by members of the public, the police, and government officials are investigated and that those responsible are held accountable."

HRW documented killings, serious injuries, barriers to justice and basic services, displacement and discrimination over the course of the year. Non-nationals also struggled to secure legal representation or acquire legal status documents enabling access to health care and education.

The South African government and law enforcement authorities have claimed that the violence was driven purely by criminality, and not by xenophobia. A spokesperson for the government did not respond to CNBC's request for comment, but the government issued a statement in July condemning xenophobic attacks and called for South Africans to desist from unlawful behavior.

"It is unfortunate that such message is intended to sow divisions amongst South Africans and foreign nationals," the statement added.

Just last week, a social media campaign led to xenophobic protests outside the Nigerian embassy in Pretoria, according to South Africa's Sunday Times.

The non-profit cited the indifference, denial or tacit approval of government officials and law enforcement authorities as allowing such obstacles to persist.

"Non-South African nationals have suffered wave after wave of xenophobic violence and live in constant fear of being targeted solely for not being South African," said Kristi Ueda, Africa division fellow at Human Rights Watch and author of the report.

"The South African government should hold those responsible accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Impunity only emboldens others and perpetuates xenophobia."