Pelosi, Mnuchin set to talk as Democrats release $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak to reporters after their coronavirus relief negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. August 7, 2020.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to talk Tuesday morning after Democrats unveiled a coronavirus stimulus plan designed to restart progress toward a relief deal.

Democrats released the $2.2 trillion legislation Monday night as they struggle to break a weeks-long impasse with the White House over how to structure a fifth relief bill. While the Democratic-held House passed a $3.4 trillion proposal in May, the Trump administration has offered to inject only $1.3 trillion more into efforts to boost the economy and health-care system during the pandemic.

Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke on Monday night after Democrats unveiled their bill, the speaker's spokesman Drew Hammill said. While the pair agreed to speak again Tuesday morning, it is unclear if they moved any closer to a compromise.

Writing to House Democrats on Monday night, Pelosi said her party is "making good on our promise to compromise with this updated bill" because it cuts more than $1 trillion from their original plan. The new legislation would: