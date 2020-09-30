Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn launches business program to revive Lebanon's struggling economy

Carlos Ghosn, ex-CEO Nissan, at a press conference on the second press day of the Paris International Motor Show. Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Carlos Ghosn, the scandal-hit former CEO and chairman of Nissan who fled trial in Japan, is launching a business training program to help spark economic recovery in his native, crisis-hit Lebanon. The French-Lebanese auto executive revealed on Tuesday plans to coach business leaders, provide tech training and create start-up jobs as part of a new tie-up with the Universite Saint-Esprit de Kaslik (USEK), a private university north of Beirut. The announcement comes less than two months after a devastating blast rocked the capital and compounded the economic woes of a country hampered by decades of corruption and political mismanagement.

Ghosn, himself facing allegations of financial wrongdoing after dramatically escaping Tokyo for Beirut in December 2019, said the initiative was not politically motivated but intended to support Lebanon "during this difficult period." "This is about creating jobs, employment and entrepreneurs to allow society to take its role in the reconstruction of the country," he told a news conference announcing the program. Until his arrest in November 2018, Ghosn was widely celebrated for turning around the fortunes of Japanese car manufacturer Nissan. A Brazil-born businessman raised in Beirut, he was a towering figure in the auto industry and held key leadership positions at Renault, Mitsubishi Motors and Michelin North America.

The role model is my experience, what I think are the basic needs of a top executive in a very competitive environment. Carlos Ghosn former CEO and chairman on Nissan