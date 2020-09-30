Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Disney, Micron, Dow Inc., GM & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Walt Disney (DIS) – Disney is cutting 28,000 jobs in its theme parks division, as the coronavirus impacts park visits and as the company's flagship Disneyland resort remains closed for the foreseeable future due to restrictions imposed by California.

Palantir (PLTR) – Palantir will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today in a direct listing, with the NYSE setting a reference price of $7.25 per share for the data analytics company's stock. That values Palantir at $15.8 billion ahead of its market debut.

Asana (ASAN) – Asana will also begin trading today on the NYSE, with a reference price of $21 per share for the software company. Palantir and Asana are only the third and fourth companies to go public via direct listing, following Spotify (SPOT) and Slack (WORK).

Micron Technology (MU) – Micron beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share. The chip maker's revenue also beat forecasts. Micron gave a lower-than-expected current-quarter revenue estimate, however, partly due to the U.S. government ban on shipments to China's Huawei Technologies.

Dow Inc. (DOW) – The materials science company announced plans to reduce its global workforce costs by 6%, although it did not announce how many jobs might be cut. It will take a current quarter charge of $500 million to $600 million in connection with the restructuring.

General Motors (GM) – GM will not close its deal to buy a stake in electric truck maker Nikola (NKLA) today, according to sources who spoke to CNBC's Phil LeBeau. Talks between the two sides will continue, however, amid accusations by short-seller Hindenburg Research that Nikola had misled investors about its technology. Nikola has denied those accusations.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – The casino operator's $3.7 billion bid to buy William Hill was accepted by the British betting firm, with William Hill saying it believed the deal was the best option for shareholders at an attractive price.

Canada Goose (GOOS) – The outerwear maker was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Cowen, which noted the company's strong brand equity and global strength.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) – The energy giant said it plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs, after completing a broad cost-cutting review. Those cuts will be completed by the end of 2022, at a projected savings of up to $2.5 billion annually.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple CEO Tim Cook was granted 333,987 restricted stock units, his first stock grant since 2011. Apple's board said it made the award in recognition of Cook's "outstanding leadership."

Moderna (MRNA) – Moderna's experimental Covid-19 vaccine appears safe and shows signs of working in older adults, according to study results published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – The drugmaker said its experimental Covid-19 treatment was effective in treating early-stage illness, improving symptoms and reducing virus levels in patients who were not hospitalized.

Duke Energy (DUK) – Duke was approached by NextEra Energy (NEE) about a takeover recently, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal The paper said Duke rejected the approach but that NextEra was still interested in pursuing a combination of the two Southern utility companies.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – The paint producer boosted its sales and profit outlook, thanks in large part to a boost in painting projects by homebound consumers.

Starbucks (SBUX) – Starbucks was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Cowen, which notes that the coffee chain has expanded digital access with new pay options and also seen rapid growth in curbside pickup.