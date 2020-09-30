These cities are at risk of a housing bubble as home prices inflate worldwide

Despite a global recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, home values in major markets around the world continue to rise, with some at risk of overheating.

Of 25 major cities analyzed, more than half are either at risk of a housing bubble or are overvalued, according to UBS' Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2020. The index looked at typical signs of a bubble, which include a decoupling of prices from local incomes and rents, and imbalances in the real economy, such as excessive lending and construction activity.

Toronto is the only major North American city in the study that was found to be at risk of a housing bubble. Vancouver, British Columbia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York are considered overvalued, but not at risk of a bubble. Boston is at fair value, and Chicago is the only North American city considered to be undervalued.

Europe appears to have the greatest risk of housing heat, along with Hong Kong. Munich and Frankfurt in Germany and Warsaw, Poland, top the list, with home prices rising more than 5% in the last four quarters. Paris, Amsterdam and Zurich are also in bubble risk territory.

Cities not at risk of a bubble, but considered overvalued, include Vancouver, London, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Stockholm, Geneva, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Israel, Sydney, Moscow and New York.

Home values have been supported throughout the pandemic by government stimulus, mortgage bailouts and low interest rates. UBS noted that it considers price gains under these circumstances unsustainable.

"It is uncertain to what extent higher unemployment and the gloomy outlook for household incomes will affect home prices. However, it's clear that the acceleration over the past four quarters is not sustainable in the short run," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a release. "Rents have been falling already in most cities, indicating that a correction phase will likely emerge when subsidies fade out and pressure on incomes increase."