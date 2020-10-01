House antitrust panel nears final steps in its investigation of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Chair David Cicilline, D-RI, speaks during a hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020.

Congress' more than year-long investigation into four of the world's most valuable tech companies is nearing its final stages, paving the way for new legal proposals that could drastically alter antitrust enforcement in the U.S. for the years to come.

On Thursday, the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust held its seventh and final hearing in a series examining the health of competition in digital markets and the business practices of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. The event was not as splashy as the subcommittee's July hearing featuring the four tech CEOs and it also took about half the time.

But the nitty-gritty legal questions at this latest hearing displayed a group of lawmakers nearing the final stage of a long-awaited conclusion to their tech probe.

Chairman David Cicilline, D-R.I., summarized the recurring themes from the expert witnesses at the end of the hearing for how to reform the laws. Those themes included:

Shifting the burden to dominant companies to prove their mergers will not harm competition, rather than forcing investigators to prove that a merger will harm competition.

Separating different lines of business to weed out conflicts of interest.

Beefing up resources at enforcement agencies.

Prohibiting companies from "discriminatory behavior." (He didn't expand on this point, but could have been talking about how companies promote and price their own products.)

Reversing court decisions that have "changed the intention of Congress" on antitrust law.

A congressional aide for a Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the process, told CNBC that committee members anticipate reviewing the report in the coming days before releasing it publicly.

So far, it seems the subcommittee staff has held the report closely. But Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., said in an interview Wednesday that, based on conversations with Cicilline and staff, he expects it will include an overview of the investigation's findings as well as broad legislative recommendations. Buck had not yet seen the report as of Wednesday.

Subcommittee Ranking Member Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., who does not support updates to the antitrust laws, said in his opening testimony that enforcement of existing laws needs to step up. But he also noted reports that the Justice Department may soon bring an antitrust case against Google as evidence that change is already underway.