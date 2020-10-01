New stimulus proposal grants a second round of PPP loans for hard-hit businesses

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference in the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin try to hash out another coronavirus relief package, distressed business owners continue to wait in the wings.

The two officials had met on Wednesday to work toward another stimulus deal. Though they have found common ground over certain items — including those much-awaited $1,200 stimulus payments — other forms of relief remain up in the air.

To that end, House Democrats have released a new comprehensive relief bill earlier this week. This proposal is a slimmer version of the HEROES Act, weighing in at $2.2 trillion — down from the $3.4 trillion pitch lawmakers put forth in May.

More from Personal Finance:

Here are the top 5 U.S. cities for retirement

Three things to keep in mind to handle market volatility

These hidden fees take bite out of retirement savings

In addition to the $1,200 stimulus payments, House Democrats have proposed improvements to the Paycheck Protection Program — the forgivable federal loan program for cash-strapped small businesses that was established under the CARES Act this spring.

The measure was initially up for a vote on Wednesday evening, but House Democrats delayed it to give Pelosi and Mnuchin more time to talk.

"When the CARES Act was put into play six months ago, they were trying to solve a lot of problems very quickly," said Megan Gorman, managing partner at Chequers Financial Management in San Francisco.

"We've had a lot of partisan debate over the last six months," she said. "During that time, the tax community, the banking community and the small-business community are starting to understand where the problems are."

Between April 3 and Aug. 8 — the last day a firm could have applied for a loan — more than 5 million PPP loans have been approved, accounting for $525 billion, according to data from the Small Business Administration.