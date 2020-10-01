PepsiCo quarterly revenue grows 5.3%, fueled by higher snack sales

Pepsi soft drinks are displayed at a convenience store in San Francisco, California.

PepsiCo on Thursday reported its quarterly sales grew by more than 5% as consumers bought more of its Tostitos and pancake mixes.

Shares of the company rose 2% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.66, adjusted, vs. $1.49 expected

Revenue: $18.09 billion vs. $17.23 billion expected

Pepsi reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.29 billion, or $1.65 per share, up from $2.1 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.66 per share, beating the $1.49 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 5.3% to $18.09 billion, topping expectations of $17.23 billion. Organic revenue grew 4.2% in the quarter.

The food and beverage giant also provided an outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2020. It yanked its prior forecast in late April, citing the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. Pepsi is now expecting organic revenue growth of 4%, in line with its prior outlook, and core earnings per share of $5.50, down 38 cents from its original forecast.

Read the full earnings report here.