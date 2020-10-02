President Trump being taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center as a 'precautionary measure'

US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey.

President Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday "as a precautionary measure" following his coronavirus diagnosis, a senior administration official told NBC News.

"President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement to reporters at the White House.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady," McEnany said.

The president's transfer to the medical facility comes less than a day after he announced his diagnosis. First lady Melania Trump also tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the White House physician said Trump was "fatigued but in good spirits." The physician, Dr. Sean Conley, also said Trump had been given an experimental antibody cocktail treatment, and was taking several nutritional supplements as well.

The president announced his diagnosis on Twitter early Friday morning. He has since stayed off the social media platform and out of sight, with White House officials providing few updates about his health throughout the day.

NBC, citing three people familiar with his condition, reported Friday afternoon that Trump has a low-grade fever.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.