White House reveals Trump's coronavirus treatment, says he is 'fatigued but in good spirits'

The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump is "fatigued but in good spirits" and shared information about his treatment following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a memo shared by White House officials that the president "as a precautionary measure" has "received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail."

"He completed the infusion without incident," Conley wrote.

Trump has also been taking zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, a daily aspirin and the histamine-blocker famotidine, Conley said in the memo.

"As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps," the physician said.

Conley's memo added that first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for Covid-19, "remains well with only a mild cough and headache."

"The remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative" for the virus, Conley said.

