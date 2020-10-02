President Trump taken to the hospital with Covid-19 — what now? CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. Today, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19. CNBC's Meg Tirrell and Brian Schwartz dissect Trump's movements over the past week, along with the testing procedure the White House has been using for visitors, as "After Hours" dives into full coverage of this developing story.



President Trump being taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center as a 'precautionary measure'

President Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday "as a precautionary measure" following his coronavirus diagnosis, a senior administration official told NBC News. "President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement to reporters at the White House. "Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady," McEnany said.

What we know—and don't know—about the president's coronavirus diagnosis so far

President Donald Trump shared that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus on early Friday morning, leading to a slew of questions in the medical community about when, where and how he could have contracted the disease. The diagnosis has come as a surprise to some public health experts, given the steps that the White House took to keep the president and his inner circle safe, including regular testing and access to doctors. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany previously described the president as the "most tested man in America."

GOP donors 'freaking out' after coming close to Trump at fundraiser hours before his positive Covid-19 test