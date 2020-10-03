Considering a home purchase in retirement? Here's how to get a mortgage

kali9 | E+ | Getty Images

If you're retired and are thinking about downsizing or relocating, and it involves buying a home, you might want to look into how you would finance it. You may discover that qualifying for a mortgage is different from the last time you bought a house. Not only have lenders tightened credit during the coronavirus pandemic, retirees generally have left a steady paycheck behind. It can be tricky for retirees to get a mortgage, said Al Bingham, a mortgage loan officer with Momentum Loans in Sandy, Utah. "You can have a lot of money but show very little income and have difficulty qualifying for a mortgage," Bingham said. "It frustrates a lot of them." More from Personal Finance:

Congress caps Medicare Part B premium spike for 2021

Medicare beneficiaries may get $200 to help with drug costs

How to be a better investor through the pandemic The average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is just under 3%, while for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, it's about 2.5%, according to NerdWallet. With rates low and inventory in many markets tight, it may be necessary for retired homebuyers to do some strategizing and planning ahead. Of course, the typical aspects of qualifying for a mortgage — such as having a good credit score, monthly debt that isn't too high and the required down payment — would apply, as well. The specifics will depend on the lender and the type of mortgage you're seeking. Loans that are backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac come with requirements that lenders must adhere to, while private mortgage lenders could have their own set of standards.

Qualifying based on income

The most common way for retirees to get a mortgage is by qualifying based on income, said certified financial planner Daniel Graff, a principal and client advisor at Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney in McLean, Virginia. Lenders generally will look at your last two years' worth of tax returns to see what that amount is. It may include, for instance, Social Security, pension income, dividends and interest. However, your taxable income may not be enough to qualify for the loan on its own. That's where a retirement account like a 401(k) plan or individual retirement account can come into play.

"You basically create more cash flow to satisfy the lender," said CFP David Demming, president of Demming Financial Services in Aurora, Ohio. The idea is that you take distributions to help you qualify for the mortgage, even if you don't really need the money. As long as you're at least age 59½, you can tap your IRA or 401(k) plan without paying a 10% early-withdrawal penalty. And, under rollover rules applying to retirement accounts, you can put the cash back within 60 days without the distributions being taxable. Beyond that time frame, however, the withdrawals would be locked in and you'd owe income taxes on the money.

You basically create more cash flow to satisfy the lender. David Demming President of Demming Financial Services

Meanwhile, the lender would see the income on your bank statements, where the money came from and when it hit your account. Graff said he has helped with two mortgages for clients this year that involved taking distributions from an IRA for two months so they could qualify and then returning it under the 60-day rollover rule. However, he said, "My mortgage lenders are telling me that they are getting a bit more strict on the historical verification, which may restrict this opportunity in the future."

In addition to seeing verification of the required income, lenders will want to be sure that the distributions can continue for at least three more years, Graff said. Alternatively, you could potentially qualify for a mortgage based on your assets in a brokerage account or IRA. Essentially, the lender applies a formula to the money in your account — using 70% of the value of the account — to determine whether it could stretch long enough to cover mortgage payments for the life of the loan. "In this scenario, the underwriter is not looking directly for a taxable transfer from an IRA to a bank, but a statement of assets that allows [the lender] to be comfortable that a certain amount could be withdrawn each month," Graff said.

A non-mortgage loan option