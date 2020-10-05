One proxy stock for the travel industry could signal more downside

Travel stocks head into the new week on two different tracks.

Cruise line stocks ended last week under pressure after a White House meeting with cruise CEOs was postponed following President Donald Trump's positive Covid test.

Airline stocks ended higher after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled additional government assistance for the beaten-down industry.

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, told CNBC on Friday that one travel stock could signal downside for the sector.

"We'll take a look at the chart of Booking, ticker BKNG. This is a stock here that looks to us like we violated the uptrend support line. And it looks like to us that this little relief rally we got right now would be a great opportunity to be shorting," Johnson said on "Trading Nation."

Shorting sellers take a position betting that the price of the stock will fall. Booking has nearly 3% short interest as a percentage of its float.