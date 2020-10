98. Provident Trust Company

Provident Trust Company, based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is ranked No. 98 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 88 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.3B+

Years in Business: 21

Accounts Under Management: 1,226

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 88 in 2019)

Principals:

J. Scott Harkness, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Portfolio Manager

Michael Schelble, President, Chief Operating Officer, Director & Portfolio Manager

Contact:

provtrust.com

N16 W23217 Stone Ridge Drive, Suite 310, Waukesha, WI 53188

(262) 521-2337