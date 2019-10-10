88. Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust's goal is to utilize a focused multi-cap core growth equity strategy to increase their clients' inflation-adjusted purchasing power over successive market cycles. They believe a compact, flexible and client-focused firm possessing both investment management expertise and fiduciary trust powers can provide value to families and businesses.

Total AUM: $2.99B+

Years in Business: 20

Accounts Under Management: 1,170

Principals:

Michael Schelble, President

James Harkness, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

provtrust.com

N16 W23217 Stone Ridge Drive, Suite 310, Waukesha, WI 53188

(262) 521-2300