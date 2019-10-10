31. Bradley, Foster & Sargent

Serving clients in 43 states, Bradley, Foster & Sargent exists to create trust and help establish long-term investment goals through prudent, time-tested investment management techniques and outstanding service. Beyond individuals, their institutional clients include tax-exempt charitable organizations and retirement plans, which have their own set of requirements, involving capital preservation, appreciation and income to fund operations.

Total AUM: 3.44B+

Years in Business: 25

Accounts Under Management: 3,185

Principals:

Robert Bradley, Chairman

Stephen Willcox, President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

bfsinvest.com

CityPlace II, 11th Floor, 185 Asylum Street, Hartford, CT 06103

(860) 527-8050