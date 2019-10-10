25. Veritable

Veritable manages more than $15 billion across nearly 200 ultrahigh-net-worth families. A pioneer in open-architecture wealth advisory services, the firm provides comprehensive, objective and tax-sensitive investment consultation through an approach customized for each client's specific needs.
Total AUM: $15.02B+
Years in Business: 15
Accounts Under Management: 3,132
Principals:
Michael Stolper, Partner & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Keates, Partner, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
6022 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 640-9551