25. Veritable

Veritable manages more than $15 billion across nearly 200 ultrahigh-net-worth families. A pioneer in open-architecture wealth advisory services, the firm provides comprehensive, objective and tax-sensitive investment consultation through an approach customized for each client's specific needs.

Total AUM: $15.02B+

Years in Business: 15

Accounts Under Management: 3,132

Principals:

Michael Stolper, Partner & Chief Executive Officer

Charles Keates, Partner, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

veritablelp.com

6022 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

(610) 640-9551