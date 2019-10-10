71. Pittenger & Anderson

For Pittenger & Anderson, the two most important elements of successful investing are thinking clearly and avoiding temptation. The firm's approach emphasizes simplicity, levelheadedness and taking on smart risks. They invest in stocks and bonds, and mutual funds and ETFs that do the same.
Total AUM: $1.47B+
Years in Business: 24
Accounts Under Management: 1,229
Principals:
James Pittenger, Chairman
Daniel Anderson, President
Contact:
5533 S. 27th Street, Suite 201, Lincoln, NE 68512
(402) 328-8800