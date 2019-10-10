71. Pittenger & Anderson

For Pittenger & Anderson, the two most important elements of successful investing are thinking clearly and avoiding temptation. The firm's approach emphasizes simplicity, levelheadedness and taking on smart risks. They invest in stocks and bonds, and mutual funds and ETFs that do the same.

Total AUM: $1.47B+

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 1,229

Principals:

James Pittenger, Chairman

Daniel Anderson, President

Contact:

pittand.com

5533 S. 27th Street, Suite 201, Lincoln, NE 68512

(402) 328-8800