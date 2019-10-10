85. C. W. Henderson & Associates

C. W. Henderson specializes in the conservative management of tax-exempt municipal securities. Its business philosophy is simple: Preserve client wealth and maximize total returns on an after tax basis. All accounts are managed on a Separately Managed Account basis. Portfolios are customized to meet individual client needs and risk tolerances and are employed to provide enhanced duration management flexibility.
Total AUM: $3.25B+
Years in Business: 28
Accounts Under Management: 1,233
Principals:
Craig Henderson, President
Clare Retrum, Chief Compliance Officer
Contact
20 W. Kinzie Street, Suite 1100, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 222-1401