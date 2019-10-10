85. C. W. Henderson & Associates

C. W. Henderson specializes in the conservative management of tax-exempt municipal securities. Its business philosophy is simple: Preserve client wealth and maximize total returns on an after tax basis. All accounts are managed on a Separately Managed Account basis. Portfolios are customized to meet individual client needs and risk tolerances and are employed to provide enhanced duration management flexibility.

Total AUM: $3.25B+

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 1,233

Principals:

Craig Henderson, President

Clare Retrum, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact

cwhenderson.com

20 W. Kinzie Street, Suite 1100, Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 222-1401