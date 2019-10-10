40. Lee Financial Co.

At Lee Financial their "WholeVision" approach allows its investment professionals to develop a financial plan with considerable depth and understanding for their clients' diverse needs. Their stated mission is to help clients make careful, intelligent decisions for the purpose of achieving security, success, fulfillment and significance in their lives. They attribute their longstanding success to prioritizing client needs above all else.

Total AUM: 1.02B+

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 1,646

Principals:

Richard Lee, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Dana Pingenot, President & Senior Financial Planner

Contact:

leefin.com

8350 N. Central Expressway, Suite 1800, Dallas, TX 75206

(972) 960-1001