61. Oak Ridge Investments

Oak Ridge Investments' goal today hasn't changed from the goal it started out with: to outperform its benchmarks over the long term while reducing risk. The firm strives to do that by investing in dynamic, high-quality companies that offer the opportunity for capital appreciation.
Total AUM: 1.25B+
Years in Business: 29
Accounts Under Management: 2,084
Principals:
Neil Cummins, Chairman
David Klaskin, Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
10 S. LaSalle Street, Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 857-1040