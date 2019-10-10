70. Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill provides fee-based investment management of equity, fixed income, alternative and asset allocation portfolios. Known for generating performance through proprietary investment research for institutional and wealth management clients across the country, the firm's team of experienced investment professionals seeks the most attractive investments within their various investment strategies.

Total AUM: $18.20B+

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 3,141

Principals:

Philip Hildebrandt, CEO

Ralph Segall, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

www.sbhic.com

540 W. Madison Street, Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60661

(800) 836-4265