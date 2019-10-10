28. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management is independent and privately-held and in its fourth internal transition of management. The average tenure of its investment professionals is nearly 15 years, which provides clients with continuity and a deep understanding of their needs. Clients benefit from direct access to the decision makers for the investments in each portfolio, as well as a service associate who address any day-to-day needs or inquiries.

Total AUM: $4.96B+

Years in Business: 43

Accounts Under Management: 3,011

Principals:

James Rudd, Chief Executive Officer

Steven Holwerda, Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

fergusonwellman.com

888 Southwest Fifth Avenue, Suite 1200, Portland, OR 97204

(503) 226-1444