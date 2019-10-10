91. Conservest Capital Advisors

Conservest Capital Advisors is a boutique client-focused investment advisory and financial planning firm providing services on a fee-only basis. The firm creates financial strategies and engages clients in a collaborative environment with proactive, talented and experienced professionals. Conservest aims to understand clients' objectives and translate needs into a financial blueprint with a personalized approach to preserve and grow capital. Client portfolios are unique and individually managed. The firm does not use a "cookie-cutter" approach to managing portfolios or the service provided.

Total AUM: $1.08B+

Years in Business: 25

Accounts Under Management: 230

Principals:

Bruce Kardon, President

Patrick Chism, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

conservest.com

257 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

(610) 642-9588