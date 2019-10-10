69. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman

FBB Capital Partners provides customized wealth management solutions for financially established individuals and institutions in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and nationwide. For more than 30 years the firm has built a lasting reputation for taking an unbiased approach in helping their clients make intelligent financial decisions, ensuring their legacy lives on for future generations.

Total AUM: $1.12B+

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 2,885

Principals:

Susan Fulton, President

Michael Mussio, Managing Director

Contact:

www.fbbcapitalpartners.com

4520 East West Highway, Suite 450, Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 657-8870