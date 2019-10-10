65. Anchor Capital Advisors

Anchor's goal is to provide clients with higher-than-average streams of income and better returns in down markets. They strive to get their clients competitive returns over the course of a market cycle. Their clients include managed accounts, private clients and institutions. Anchor determines a company's value by inspecting the infrastructure, examining the books and asking management tough questions.

Total AUM: 2.96B+

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 4,668

Principals:

William Rice, Executive Chairman

William Rice Jr., Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

anchorcapital.com

2 International Place, 21st Floor, Boston, MA 02110

(617) 338-3800