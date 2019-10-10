15. Gofen & Glossberg

Gofen & Glossberg aims to thoroughly understand the needs of their clients, whether they be individuals, trusts, endowments, foundations, companies or pension plans. The firm's breadth of experience and consistent investment approach allow them to build and manage investment portfolios tailored to each client's unique goals.

Total AUM: $4.18B+

Years in Business: 42

Accounts Under Management: 3,093

Principals:

Hongwu Wang, Member & Chief Information Officer

Mark Brown, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

gofen.com

455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive, Suite 3200, Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 828-1100