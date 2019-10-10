Skip Navigation
60. Emerald Advisers

At Emerald Advisers, research is the cornerstone of its equity investment strategies, what they call the Emerald Advantage. What makes the firm different is its 16-member in-house research team, which uses a proprietary 10-step research process dedicated to intense hands-on, fundamental research specifically designed to identify unrecognized and under-researched growth companies.

Total AUM: 2.76B+

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 51

Principals:

Kenneth Mertz, President

Scott Rehr, Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

www.teamemerald.com

3175 Oregon Pike, Leola, PA 17540

(717) 396-1116