60. Emerald Advisers

At Emerald Advisers, research is the cornerstone of its equity investment strategies, what they call the Emerald Advantage. What makes the firm different is its 16-member in-house research team, which uses a proprietary 10-step research process dedicated to intense hands-on, fundamental research specifically designed to identify unrecognized and under-researched growth companies.

Total AUM: 2.76B+

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 51

Principals:

Kenneth Mertz, President

Scott Rehr, Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

www.teamemerald.com

3175 Oregon Pike, Leola, PA 17540

(717) 396-1116