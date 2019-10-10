36. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management manages separate accounts for individuals and businesses, including trusts, foundations, corporations and ERISA plans. The firm believes that a value approach to investing will prevail over other styles in the long run. It employs a disciplined methodology to evaluate businesses, which allows the firm to think independently of the Wall Street crowd.
Total AUM: 1.13B+
Years in Business: 25
Accounts Under Management: 1,600
Principals:
Robert Suttman, President & Director
David Ray, Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Contact:
10100 Innovation Drive, Suite 410, Dayton, OH 45342
(937) 291-1223