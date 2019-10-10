37. Parsons Capital Management

The cornerstone of Parsons Capital Management's investment process is research: fundamental, quantitative and technical. The firm uses a vast array of electronic resources to supplement its robust in-house expertise. They find that successful asset management results from their collective personal experience gathered over numerous market cycles, in-depth analysis of the current markets and a thorough understanding of the financial needs of their clients.
Total AUM: 1.25B+
Years in Business: 25
Accounts Under Management: 1,567
Principals:
Peter Hunt, President & Chief Compliance Officer
Stacey Sternberg, Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
10 Weybosset Street, Suite 1000, Providence, RI 02903-2808
(401) 521-2440