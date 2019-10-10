3. Dana Investment Advisors

Dana Investment Advisors prides itself on entrepreneurial roots that run deeply within the firm to this day. Founded in 1980, the firm originally served many business owners and their employees and has now grown to manage a broad range of public U.S. equity and fixed-income investment strategies for corporations, endowments, foundations, family offices and individuals.

Total AUM: $5.18B+

Years in Business: 39

Accounts Under Management: 2,449

Principals:

Mark Mirsberger, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer & Treasurer

Marc Kamber, Executive Vice President

Contact:

danainvestment.com

20700 Swenson Drive, Suite 400, Waukesha, WI 53186

(262) 782-3631