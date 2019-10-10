14. Carret Asset Management

Carret Asset Management is a New York City-based independent, employee-owned investment advisor with an entrepreneurial corporate culture. The firm serves wealth managers, financial advisors, select institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals and families.
Total AUM: $2.47B+
Years in Business: 15
Accounts Under Management: 2,140
Principals:
Wayne Reisner, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Vega, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
320 Park Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10022
(212) 593-3800