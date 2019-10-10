7. California Financial Advisors

As a registered investment advisory firm, California Financial Advisors specializes in comprehensive financial planning, global asset allocation, wealth management and legacy planning services. CFA also claims to have an industry-low client turnover rate of only 1.8%, which they attribute to "a continuity of service that supports 'big picture' strategy" for almost every age group, individual and comfort level.

Total AUM: $1.08B+

Years in Business: 21

Accounts Under Management: 2,627

Principals:

Michelle Higgins, Member

Michael Maloon, Member

Contact:

calfinad.com

2303 Camino Ramon, Suite 230, San Ramon, CA 94583

(925) 275-1000