7. California Financial Advisors

As a registered investment advisory firm, California Financial Advisors specializes in comprehensive financial planning, global asset allocation, wealth management and legacy planning services. CFA also claims to have an industry-low client turnover rate of only 1.8%, which they attribute to "a continuity of service that supports 'big picture' strategy" for almost every age group, individual and comfort level.
Total AUM: $1.08B+
Years in Business: 21
Accounts Under Management: 2,627
Principals:
Michelle Higgins, Member
Michael Maloon, Member
Contact:
2303 Camino Ramon, Suite 230, San Ramon, CA 94583
(925) 275-1000