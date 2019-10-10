Skip Navigation
6. NewSouth Capital Management

Independently owned, NewSouth is guided by the philosophy that "the market often misprices stocks due to neglect, emotion, misinterpretation and a short-term perspective." As a result, their portfolios perform based on what they call "bottom-up company research," limiting stock selection to businesses they can confidently value based on their own insights and then purchase at a significant discount.

Total AUM: $3.68B+

Years in Business: 34

Accounts Under Management: 235

Principals:

Paul Gillespie, President & Director

David Stephen Morrow, Director, Secretary & Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

newsouthcapital.com

999 S. Shady Grove Road, Suite 501, Memphis, TN 38120-4128

(901) 761-5561