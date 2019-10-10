6. NewSouth Capital Management

Independently owned, NewSouth is guided by the philosophy that "the market often misprices stocks due to neglect, emotion, misinterpretation and a short-term perspective." As a result, their portfolios perform based on what they call "bottom-up company research," limiting stock selection to businesses they can confidently value based on their own insights and then purchase at a significant discount.
Total AUM: $3.68B+
Years in Business: 34
Accounts Under Management: 235
Principals:
Paul Gillespie, President & Director
David Stephen Morrow, Director, Secretary & Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
999 S. Shady Grove Road, Suite 501, Memphis, TN 38120-4128
(901) 761-5561