80. Pinnacle Advisory Group

At Pinnacle their team has a single mission: to help its clients achieve their goals and manage their financial lives. Services are 100% fee-based, and wealth managers work one-on-one with clients and stay as their primary advisor for the entirety of their time with the firm.

Total AUM: $1.95B+

Years in Business: 26

Accounts Under Management: 5,994

Principals:

John Hill, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Vollaro, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

www.pinnacleadvisory.com

6345 Woodside Court, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046

(410) 995-6630