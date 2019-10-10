80. Pinnacle Advisory Group

At Pinnacle their team has a single mission: to help its clients achieve their goals and manage their financial lives. Services are 100% fee-based, and wealth managers work one-on-one with clients and stay as their primary advisor for the entirety of their time with the firm.
Total AUM: $1.95B+
Years in Business: 26
Accounts Under Management: 5,994
Principals:
John Hill, Chief Executive Officer
Richard Vollaro, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
6345 Woodside Court, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046
(410) 995-6630