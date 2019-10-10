72. Sands Capital Management

Sands Capital applies a single growth-oriented investment philosophy, rooted in the belief that, over time, stock prices reflect the earnings growth of the underlying business. As growth investors, the firms believes the earnings power of an asset drives value. To create wealth for their clients, the firm concentrates investments in a select number of what they think are high quality businesses that possess the ability to sustainably grow earnings over time.

Total AUM: $35.38B+

Years in Business: 13

Accounts Under Management: 437

Principals:

Thomas Williams, President

Frank Sands, Chairman

Contact:

sandscapital.com

1000 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 3000, Arlington, VA 22209

(703) 562-4000