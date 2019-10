Latash Investments is a national financial advisory firm headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska that focuses mostly on high-net-worth individuals. The firm has about $1.1 billion under management.

Total AUM: $1.08B+

Years in Business: 16

Accounts Under Management: 13

Principals:

Gary Dalton, President, Chief Executive Officer

Petter Jahnsen, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

301 W. Northern Lights Boulevard, Suite 412, Anchorage, AK 99503

(907) 868-7580