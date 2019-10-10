39. ZWJ Investment Counsel

ZWJ Investment Counsel's investment approach is consistent. The firm believes the financial well-being and success of its clients is best served with a strategy they refer to as "the long view." This approach has been called conservative, but ZWJ believes it's better characterized as "sensible, strategic and time-tested."

Total AUM: 2.06B+

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 1,928

Principals:

Clayton Jackson, President

Krista Cosgrove, Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

zwjic.com

75 14th Street NE, Suite 2900, Atlanta, GA 30309

(404) 873-2211