9. Tom Johnson Investment Management

Tom Johnson Investment Management is distinguished in their ability to build separately managed client accounts to better accommodate individual investment objectives. Serving a broad range of clients, from pensions and profit sharing to insurance companies and sovereign funds, the firm claims to be guided by a conservative philosophy that's concentrated on "diversified portfolios of high-quality securities."

Total AUM: $1.19B+

Years in Business: 28

Accounts Under Management: 3,273

Principals:

Richard Parry, President & Chief Investment Officer

Lori Calfy, Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

tjim.com

201 Robert S. Kerr Avenue, Suite 510, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

(405) 236-2111