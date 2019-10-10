9. Tom Johnson Investment Management

Tom Johnson Investment Management is distinguished in their ability to build separately managed client accounts to better accommodate individual investment objectives. Serving a broad range of clients, from pensions and profit sharing to insurance companies and sovereign funds, the firm claims to be guided by a conservative philosophy that's concentrated on "diversified portfolios of high-quality securities."
Total AUM: $1.19B+
Years in Business: 28
Accounts Under Management: 3,273
Principals:
Richard Parry, President & Chief Investment Officer
Lori Calfy, Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer
Contact:
201 Robert S. Kerr Avenue, Suite 510, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
(405) 236-2111