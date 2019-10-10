92. Northside Capital Management

Northside Capital Management builds sophisticated, forward-looking investment portfolios of value-added strategies and securities across the global spectrum. The firm's clients are family offices, private foundations, trusts and estates, high-net-worth individuals and taxable institutions. Northside is an outsourced investment solution designing tailored portfolios for each client's unique risk tolerance and objectives. Client portfolios include public and private equity, fixed income, socially responsible investments, alternative and direct investments. Client assets are managed with an asset-based fee only.

Total AUM: $4.12B+

Years in Business: 17

Accounts Under Management: 358

Principals:

John Phillips, Chief Compliance Officer

Donald Dewolfe, Managing Member

Contact:

www.northsidecap.com

116 3rd Street, Suite 313, Hood River, OR 97031

(541) 387-2080