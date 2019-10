Hahn Capital was founded on the investment philosophy that risk management is the key to superior and consistent equity returns over long periods of time. The protection of their clients' investment capital is at the core of Hahn's investment decision process.

Total AUM: $1.14B+

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 132

Principals:

John Schaeffer, Director of Research

Paul Javier, Director of Operations

Contact:

www.hahncap.com

601 Montgomery Street, Suite 840, San Francisco, CA 94111

(415) 394-6512