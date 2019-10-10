18. Guyasuta Investment Advisors

Guyasuta utilizes an equity philosophy that focuses on risk management, diversification and the direct ownership of equity securities in order to drive long-term capital appreciation. Through an experienced in-house equity team, the firm conducts its own rigorous analysis of companies and their financial prospects. Guyasuta's fixed-income philosophy is focused on generating a steady stream of income and preserving capital, accomplishing this by building portfolios of individual bonds and focusing on issuers with strong credit fundamentals.The firm conducts its own credit analysis and does not rely solely on credit ratings or insurance.

Total AUM: $1.31B+

Years in Business: 25

Accounts Under Management: 1,062

Principals:

Henry Beukema, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Nancy Foster, President

Contact:

guyasuta.com

285 Kappa Drive, Suite 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

(412) 447-4560