13. C. S. McKee

C. S. McKee's clients include pension funds, profit-sharing plans, reserve funds, operating funds and other financial assets for states, counties, municipalities, unions, financial service companies, corporations, endowments and foundations, hospitals, universities, religious organizations and other institutions.
Total AUM: $9.68B+
Years in Business: 17
Accounts Under Management: 320
Principals:
Mark Gensheimer, President
Eugene Natali, Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Contact:
420 Ft. Duquesne Boulevard, 8th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 566-1234