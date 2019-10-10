17. Agincourt Capital Management

Agincourt's fixed-income style is a yield-driven active-management approach, focusing on value and minimizing interest-rate forecasting and market timing. The firm believes that consistency of returns is key to building an outstanding long-term record. Agincourt uses three strategies in managing total return fixed-income portfolios: sector management, security selection and yield curve/duration management.

Total AUM: $6.89B+

Years in Business: 20

Accounts Under Management: 348

Principals:

Bradley Coats, Managing Member & Chief Compliance Officer

Patrick O'Hara, Managing Member

Contact:

agincourtcapital.com

200 South 10th Street, Suite 800, Richmond, VA 23219

(804) 648-1111